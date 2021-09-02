If you love foldable smartphones, you’re going to love what’s coming, as Samsung may be getting ready to launch a new laptop with a foldable display. The latest information comes from the well-known leaker Ice Universe, where he also gives us the name of the foldable laptop.

Samsung has recently launched the latest and strongest foldable smartphones on its Galaxy lineup, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. This easily implies that the company has some experience in the foldable phone segment. However, the latest information suggests that the South Korean tech giant wants to launch a new foldable device, a much larger foldable device.

According to a tweet by Ice Universe, Samsung may be working on giving Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Fold some competition. He posted a screenshot with the name of what could be Samsung’s new foldable laptop, the Galaxy Book Fold 17. Now, this name implies that the foldable laptop could sport a 17-inch display, and what makes this screenshot more interesting is that its font resembles lettering found on Samsung’s website, even though it’s not part of any public page.

Still, we must remember that this is not the first time we get to hear about foldable laptops from Samsung. Back in May, Samsung Display showed off a 17-inch laptop concept, along with other form factors enabled by OLED displays during the SID Display Week 2021 event.

The company has also been working on other devices with OLED displays, some of which include the under-display camera for laptops that is now available in the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. So it wouldn’t be crazy to believe that Samsung may soon be able to launch a laptop with a foldable display. Remember that Jaime Rivera and Joshua Vergara have already talked with Hassan Anjum, the Director of Product Marketing in Samsung’s New Computing division, and they have talked about the possibilities of seeing foldable laptops in the market. And it seems that these possibilities have just gotten better.

Via XDA Developers