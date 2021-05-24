Unless you’ve been living under the rock, you know HUAWEI was banned from doing business with American companies including Qualcomm and Google. Recently, HUAWEI sold its HONOR brand to Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology Co., Ltd., which is a government-backed consortium. As a result, HONOR is now free to do business with the companies located in the US. Last week, Qualcomm announced that it will be partnering with HONOR to embrace its global supply chain. Now, the Chinese manufacturer has confirmed that its upcoming phone will include Google services.

The development comes from the HONOR Germany Twitter handle (via GizmoChina). The company confirmed that its upcoming HONOR 50 series will feature Google Mobile Services as a reply to a question. The new HONOR phones will not only feature GMS but also run MagicUI on top of Android like old times. The company says that it will include several exclusive features on top of it. The HONOR 50 would be the first phone to launch with Google apps since Google revoked HUAWEI’s Android license last year, which also affected HONOR.

While HONOR seeks to re-enter the global market, gaining access to Google apps will mark a big step forward for the company. HONOR 50 is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC. The Chinese manufacturer is yet to announce the launch date of its upcoming smartphones. However, ahead of the launch, live images of the new devices have leaked online. HONOR seems to be dropping the rectangular camera housing of the HONOR 30 for a large pill-shaped one that holds two large circles.

Talking about the rear camera setup, the top circle seems to house a single large camera sensor, which is likely the primary camera. On the other hand, the bottom circle houses a periscope zoom lens and a third camera sensor. Moreover, the area around the camera housing has a glistening finish that matches the color of the phone.