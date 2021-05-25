Netflix’s ambitions are not just limited to creating original content, it seems. As per two separate reports, the company wants to enter the domain of gaming and is currently looking to hire an executive who can oversee those efforts. The company is reportedly planning to create a subscription service for games, somewhat like Apple Arcade, in the long run.

Netflix wants to bring games to your TV

“One option the company has discussed is offering a bundle of games similar to Apple’s online subscription offering, Apple Arcade, one of the people said,” The Information reports. However, the plans are fluid at the moment and there is also a possibility that the project might never take off.

Adding more about Netflix’s plan of action around games, Axios reports that the service might launch at some point in 2022. More importantly, Netflix is exploring a way to ‘getting those games to run on TVs’ as well. As for the catalog strategy, Netflix’s game subscription service will include a mix of titles based on its licensed properties and original games developed by other studios.

“The Netflix offering, two Axios sources say, would consist of a mix of licensed Netflix intellectual property and original work commissioned from independent studios, offered to existing Netflix subscribers,” the report adds. It is worth noting here that the streaming giant is also exploring the development of games in-house.

Netflix is looking at licensing games as well as developing them in-house

However, creating such a service is easier said than done, especially when it comes to developing games from scratch by running an in-house studio. Even the likes of Google and Amazon are struggling to leave a mark with their Stadia and Luna services respectively. Google, for example, burned through millions of dollars to license games and hired industry veterans too, but ultimately shut down SG&E – the in-house game development studio that once aimed to make first-party games for the platform.

Netflix definitely has pockets deep enough to create a game development studio from the ground up, but the actual process of making a game might take years to come up with something that can truly stand out and leaves a mark. And in a lot of cases, this lengthy process of creating a good game has often led to clashes from the execs who are overseeing the project but are not involved in the actual development process.