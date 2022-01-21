After Instagram, TikTok begins testing paid subscriptions

Instagram recently started testing paid subscriptions on its platform. And, well, it looks like TikTok is the next one to join Adam Mosseri's platform. According to a report from The Information, TikTok is exploring the option for creators to charge money, or in simple terms buy monthly subscriptions, for their content.

TikTok hasn't said how many creators are currently testing it, the pay structure, or if it plans to take a commission out of the creator's earnings. In a statement, the company has said that the "concept that’s been in testing" and it is "always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience".

It's also unclear how the paid subscription model will work in the app. TikTok's "For You" page is the one that shows videos based on other creators to whom the viewer hasn't subscribed. It shows videos based on a lot of factors like the liking of the viewer and others. This page allows TikTok creators to reach users and, essentially, turn them into subscribers.

However, if a creator chooses to charge a subscription for watching videos, it’s likely that the video(s) won’t show on the For You page. Though it could also be possible that the creator could be allowed to show additional content to paid subscribers while showing all the normal content to subscribers and non-subscribers.

What are your thoughts on TikTok starting to charge fees for watching 'exclusive' content from creators? Let us know in the comments section below!

Source: The Information | Via: TechCrunch