Google recently directed employees to stop using the Zoom app for video conferencing as it failed to meet the company’s security standards. Now, the US Senate has told members to avoid using Zoom citing security concerns.

However, it must be noted that the US Senate has not banned the use of Zoom, unlike Google, which has stopped employees from using the app on their work computers. The official warning sent by the US Senate has reportedly told senators to use alternative video conferencing platforms to continue working remotely.

Multiple US Senate members recently filed complaints against Zoom, urging the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to investigate whether the company has violated consumer protection laws. Facing heat from all directions, Zoom’s CEO recently apologised for the security missteps.

