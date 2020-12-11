Earlier this year, we heard rumors that Apple will not bundle a charging brick or earphones in the retail package of iPhones, and it eventually happened with the iPhone 12 line-up. But it was preceded by a survey where Apple asked existing customers about how they used their chargers included in the retail package. Now, Apple is back with another survey that asks users about two things – the included charging cable and biometric security.

As per a report by 9to5Mac, Apple has started sending out surveys to iPhone 12 users, asking them about which items ( USB-C to Lightning cable, Apple stickers and SIM eject tool) included in the retail package they actually brought to use. Of course, the survey doesn’t give much information about what customer behavior Apple is targeting and what it wants to do after the survey, but it sure is a sign that Apple is again considering the value of bundling the aforementioned accessories in the retail package.

Apple removed the charging brick from the iPhone 12 series’ retail package in the name of reducing e-waste, which led many to question as to why the charging cable was not reduced. We have also heard rumors that Apple might eventually remove the charging cable as well from the iPhone 13 series’ retail package, and that suddenly appears no too far-fetched right now.

Additionally, Apple’s survey also asks customers about the security aspect of Face ID and how it is working for them. Mind you, iPhone users have been complaining about Face ID becoming redundant in a year that has been all about masks, something that the authentication system doesn’t work well with. Apple is rumored to offer both Face ID and Touch ID systems on its next iPhone line-up, so the survey might be the company testing waters before going ahead with it. Some rumors also point towards an in-display fingerprint sensor on the next-generation iPhones, but we are a tad skeptical about that.