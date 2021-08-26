The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 series and the Buds2 leaked in full months before the devices were announced at the Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this month. Apple and Samsung have recently started taking leaks more seriously and go after people who try and profit from them, even if they often don’t get any credit for their work. The companies have sent out many warning and cease and cease and desist letters to prevent further legal troubles.

Samsung went as far as copyright striking some videos that included the renders and other content of its devices. In the latest unexpected legal move, Samsung has revised some of its confidentiality agreements for its semiconductor and other parts manufacturer partners. The new agreement bans new employees from working on Samsung parts and forces the companies to notify Samsung any time an employee leaves any of the partner companies and goes to work for a competitor (via PhoneArena).

The Elec notes that Samsung has a history of restricting its employees from working for competitors, this is the first time Samsung has extended such a policy to its partners. Samsung will also hand out hefty penalties for those parties that breach any of its new clauses, starting at a fine of $85,000 and going up.

The new contract is currently only being forced on those partners deeply involved in the manufacturing and other processes and for crucial components. The list includes some Japanese and South Korean subsidiaries of international corporations, says The Elec.

Most South Korean and Japanese companies have agreed to the new contract and signed it without a fight. However, some international partners are criticizing the company for making it very harsh. It’s unclear what other methods Samsung and Apple will use in the future, but it’s clear that they’ll try their best to minimize the leaks.

