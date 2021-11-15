After 4 years, Qualcomm is reportedly changing it’s naming scheme, again

Qualcomm is considering changing its chip naming scheme, again. According to the leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo (via Ishan Agarwal on Twitter), Qualcomm won't name its next-generation chip Snapdragon 898 or Snapdragon 895. Instead, the company is planning to name its next flagship chipset "Snapdragon 8 Gen 1," according to the leaker. Ice universe, on Twitter, says that Qualcomm is exploring this naming scheme, but hasn't "finalized" it yet.

Qualcomm has previously named its flagship chipsets with the three-digit number starting with 8 — Snapdragon 888, for example. But now, the company is exploring to change the name of its chipset and call it "Snapdragon 8 Gen 1." The chipset might feature a major overhaul over the Snapdragon 888 and hence the name "Gen 1," but the details are scarce right now. The chipset, which will have the codename SM8450, has already been leaked in the past. It will still retain the "8" number which will convey "flagship" status.

https://twitter.com/ishanagarwal24/status/1460142703853785091

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 898 chipset has been leaked in the past. The processor is said to be bringing a 20% boost in CPU performance. Improving on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, the chipset will feature ARM Cortex-X2 prime CPU core which will be clocked at 3.0GHz. In addition to the new Prime core, it will have three Cortex-A710 mid-cores clocked at 2.5GHz and four power-efficient Cortex-A510 cores which will be clocked at 1.79GHz, according to previous leaks. In addition, it will host a faster X65 5G modem that will be able to provide a maximum downlink speed of 10 Gbps. Ice universe also claims that it will boast "greatly improved" GPU, neural cores, and ISP.

Qualcomm is hosting an event later this month, from November 30, 2021, to December 2, 2021, where it is expected to unveil "Snapdragon 898" or "Snapdragon 8 Gen 1."

Via: Ishan Agarwal, Ice universe