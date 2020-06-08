OnePlus launched the OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 Pro in India last year. Unlike most Chinese manufacturers, OnePlus TVs focused on the premium segment. Now, the company has confirmed that it will be launching an affordable version of its devices soon.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau took to Twitter to tease the launch of the affordable OnePlus TV. It will be announced in India on July 2. The move is in line with its strategy to expand its customer base across categories.

It's official. We're making our premium smart TV experience more accessible to our Indian community. #SmarterTV pic.twitter.com/gc7WUcVIxJ — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) June 8, 2020

“Entry and mid segments are growing rapidly and have captured our focus. If we want to diversify to a wide audience in India, then it is the best way to start,” Navnit Nakra, OnePlus India’s new Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer told ET.

OnePlus is expected to introduce its entry-level smart TV series at around $200 or Rs 15,000. Moreover, the report from ET claims that it will also launch a mid-range series in Rs 20,000-Rs 40,000 range.