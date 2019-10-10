Android

Affordable, mid-range Galaxy Note coming to Europe, report suggests

Rumors of a more affordable, mid-range Galaxy Note 10 have emerged over the past weeks. Even though there are two models in the Note10 line-up this year, the “entry-level” version of the device is still pricey for what was supposed to be a more affordable variant.

According to a recent report, an affordable, mid-range Galaxy Note not only is in the works, but it will soon launch in Europe. With the model number SM-N770F, said Galaxy Note would be available in black and red color options.

Its name is still a mystery, though the report suggests Samsung could go with either Galaxy Note10 Neo (following up on an earlier affordable model, the Galaxy Note 3 Neo from 2014), or Galaxy Note10 Lite. In terms of specs and pricing, the affordable Galaxy Note is still a mystery, but now that the rumor mill is in motion, we can expect to hear more about it in the coming weeks.

