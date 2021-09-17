Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 featured renders

New renders of the affordable Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 surfaced online, revealing the 10.4-inch FHD+ display, and the dimensions of the upcoming tablet. The leak also reveals there will be an LTE model, and it shows off the device from multiple angles.

The leaks were provided by OnLeaks and 91Mobiles, and it shows off a similar look that we’re used to seeing from Samsung’s more affordable tablets. It has larger bezels than the more premium Galaxy Tab S7 series, and it has a few notable cutbacks that makes it a mid-range device.

The bezels are larger, and the selfie camera is located on the top, while the device is in landscape mode. There is a volume rocker and a power button – which will also has an integrated fingerprint sensor built-in – and the display measures at 10.4-inches. The leak also says that the panel in question is an FHD+ resolution display.

The Tab A8 has dimensions of 246.7 x 161.8 x 6.9 mm, and the camera bump has 8.7 mm. It has a quad-speaker setup – which is said to also feature Dolby Atmos, and the USB-C port can be found on the bottom of the device. Along with the USB-C port on the bottom, there is also a 3.5mm headphone jack port that you can use to hook up the tablet with speakers and other audio equipment. On the rear, there is a single camera sensor without an LED.

The source hasn’t confirmed any other details and specifications about the device, and we still lack information about what chipset it will be powered with, the battery, display, and camera specs. We also have no information on when to expect this device.

