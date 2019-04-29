Ads with privacy as top priority? Meet Brave Ads!

We’ve told you about the Brave browser before, and how a media outlet like ours supports an ad-blocking solution, and why. Now we’re telling you that the very browser that blocks ads is introducing ads. Weird? No! If you are using Brave on macOS, Windows, or Linux you can choose to view privacy-preserving Brave Ads by opting into Brave Rewards.

Thing is that you, as a user, will receive 70% of the ad revenue share as a reward for doing so, all while supporting your favorite publishers.

Since Brave Ads are opt-in, brands know with certainty that when their campaigns run with Brave, their ads are viewed by people who welcome advertising

Of course everything is done under the privacy and security umbrella Brave has been known for. Regardless if you opt in for the ads, or you don’t, the same principles apply which keep all of your information private, and secure. According to Patrick Duffy, Founding Partner at The Giving Block, “Brave is doing something we began to think was impossible: digital advertising that makes the people decision-makers, not products”.

You can read more about Brave and Brave Ads at the source link below, and we strongly encourage you to start using it.