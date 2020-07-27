We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Adobe’s Photoshop app for iPad has introduced two new features that creative users and professionals will find extremely useful. The first one is the Refine Edge Brush that offers extremely precise image selection capabilities and finer controls for objects with complex edges, especially where one needs to handle fur and hair on canvas.

“This is required to achieve realistic, professional quality selections of objects with a mix of sharp and soft edges. Some examples include, lots of flyaway hair or removing subjects from complex backgrounds and many more everyday selection scenarios,” Adobe describes the Refine Edge Brush tool.

The other new addition to the Photoshop app for iPad is the Rotate Canvas tool, which offers more control over rotating the canvas via fluid gestures. For example, users can rotate and zoom in/out simultaneously using two fingers, reset the zoom levels with pinch gestures, and snap at 90-degree angle variables.

