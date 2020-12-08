Adobe began testing a beta version of Photoshop a few weeks ago that will natively run on Macs with Apple’s M1 chip and Windows laptops powered by ARM-based processors such as those provided by Qualcomm. While the test is still underway, Adobe has today released a stable version of Lightroom that is native for M1 silicon and Windows on ARM platforms. In case you’re wondering, this version of Lightroom doesn’t run on top of an emulation layer, which means users can experience buttery smooth usage and no performance bottlenecks.

“We rebuilt Lightroom to take advantage of the newest performance and power efficiency benefits of the Apple M1 and Qualcomm Snapdragon (for Windows 10) processors,” Adobe’s Sharad Mangalick wrote in a blog post. But do keep in mind that this is the new version of Lightroom that we are talking about here, and not the classic version, which is yet to get a native version for M1 Macs and Windows on ARM. Today’s release also marks a new milestone for Adoble as Lightroom is now available on all mobile (Android and iOS) and computing (macOS x86 based on Intel chips, macOS for ARM, Windows x86 based on Intel instructions, Windows on ARM) platforms, as well as the web.

However, Adobe promises that it will soon release updated versions of Lightroom Classic, Photoshop and Adobe Camera Raw that will work natively on Macs powered by Apple’s in-house silicon. Right now, the aforementioned Adobe Creative Cloud apps have been certified to run just fine on the new Apple machines by relying on the Rosetta 2 emulation layer. In case you own one of Apple’s new M1 MacBooks or Windows laptop powered by a Snapdragon chip, you can test out the optimized version of Photoshop as a beta directly from the Creative Cloud app.

Adobe has also announced that the December update adds support for the new ProRAW file format that Apple introduced with the iPhone 12 series. This is now live in Camera Raw, Lightroom Classic, or Lightroom on all platforms. Plus, Lightroom for iOS has introduced support for widgets. Users can now click photos using the Lightroom camera and see Discover Edits and In-app tutorials directly from the Widgets screen.