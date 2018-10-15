Adobe Premiere Rush CC brings easy drag-and-drop video editing to mobile

The Adobe MAX conference is underway and some of the biggest announcements this year continue to direct major creative experiences to a mobile-friendly, platform-agnostic setting.

Initially previewed at VidCon, Project Rush is now launching as Adobe Premiere Rush CC. As it is a Creative Cloud app, files and project states are continuously up- and downstreamed.

A new motion graphics libary for customizable animated on-screen elements powered by After Effects will offer greater flexibility without the complexity. Media can be picked up from Adobe Stock — big news: unlimited access is now free for all Creative Cloud members — and dropped right into the project for modification.

Elements can be imported from any device. In editing, they are ripple-snapped by default. All elements can be transformed and transposed directly within the playback monitor.

Color space can be easily manipulated through a dedicated panel. There are several presets from first boot, but users can create a custom color space and apply it to individual clips or the whole project as they please.

Adobe Sensei, the company’s AI engine, is able to scan audio and determine if it’s a voice-over, a song or something else and can automatically handle ducking to accommodate narration over a music bed.

When exporting, Rush is a one-stop shop with options to link accounts for Adobe BeHance, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube in addition to local printing. All toggles and metadata, including privacy, thumbnails and tags, can be filled out right in the program.

Premiere Rush CC is currently available on Windows, macOS and iOS. Android compatibility is slated for next year. It will cost $9.99 per month for indivudals, $19.99 for teams and $29.99 for enterprise. Customers can try out Rush with a free Starter Plan with access to apps on all platforms, unlimited projects and three exports.