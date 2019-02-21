Adobe Premiere Rush CC coming to the Galaxy S10 later this year

Officially unveiled in October last year, Adobe Premiere Rush CC is a mobile video editing solution. While only iOS was initially supported, Android functionality will be added this year. With the launch of the Galaxy S10 series, Samsung also announced that Adobe Premiere Rush CC is headed to the flagship phone this year.

The Galaxy S10, among many other improvements, brings an all new, dedicated, 4K video-recording-enabled selfie camera. With the powerful cameras now on the front as well as on the back, users will be able to create more exciting video projects. These will need to be edited and that’s what Adobe Premiere Rush CC can help with.

It will arrive “later this year”, with no specific timeframe being unveiled. It is unknown whether this decision to offer Adobe Premiere Rush CC to Galaxy S10 owners will bring a dedicated applications specifically tailored for the phones, or some discounts, as it is an Adobe subscription-based solution. It costs $9.99 per month for individuals, $19.99 for teams and $29.99 for enterprise.