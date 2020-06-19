Adobe Photoshop’s desktop and iPad users are receiving a bunch of new features with the latest update. As for the desktop users, the Select Subject feature with portrait mode is vastly improved. It is now content-aware and applies new custom algorithms if it detects a person is in the scene.

Further, improvements are coming to Adobe Camera Raw (ACR). It includes more intuitive image adjustments and batch processing. Navigation controls are now stacked vertically for easy discovery. Moreover, sliders are now made to look more like how they are in Lightroom. New crop tool improvements have been introduced as well.

Adobe Photoshop is also getting Adobe Fonts feature. It will seamlessly download fonts when a file using Adobe Fonts is opened. The patterns can also be rotated, and Match Fonts is also getting an improved experience with support for more fonts, vertical text, and multiple-line detection. The Adobe Capture mobile-only feature is now available on desktop as well.

As for the iPad users, Photoshop is now receiving better integration of Lightroom including the ability to move an image from Lightroom to Photoshop and back. The company is making available all the tools in Photoshop when editing a photo from Lightroom.

Source: Adobe