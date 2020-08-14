Adobe started working to cut down on the number of altered images that circulate online with its Content Authenticity Initiative last year. The company stated that upcoming technology would use metadata tagging and cryptography to help the public properly attribute and verify the authenticity of content including images and videos.

Now, Adobe says that it will start shipping a preview version of Photoshop that includes the technology later this year. Further, it plans to integrate the software with Behance, which is a social media network for creative professionals.

Adobe Photoshop will add tags to images users create. These tags will provide insights about their origins and tell you who the original photographer of an image was, alongside its place and time of click. These details will be cryptographically signed to vouch for their authenticity.

According to Wired, the initiative could one day help the likes of Twitter and Facebook strengthen the automated systems they already use to flag misleading images. However, Engadget points out that the system will only be as effective as the number of companies and organizations that adopt it.

To bolster the fight against all the misleading images shared online software developers, camera manufacturers, social media networks and media outlets will need to adopt the standard.