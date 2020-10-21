As a part of its Content Authenticity Initiative, Adobe started working to cut down on the number of altered images that circulate online. In August, the company stated that upcoming technology would use metadata tagging and cryptography to help the public properly attribute and verify the authenticity of content including images and videos. Now, it has unveiled a new attribution tool for Photoshop that will help users understand the authenticity of images.

The new feature allows users to add their name, location, and edit history to photos, among other tags. Adobe says it will create a “tamper-evident” paper trail for an image that will allow users to identify authentic versus deepfake images. It would also enable them to see how these images were created. Moreover, images exported to Behance will show the same information, including the app used. You can use Adobe’s new website (verify.contentauthenticity.org), and see the original stock photo versus the final composite image in split-screen.

Using the attribution tool, Photoshop will be able to automatically tag it with the original photographer’s credit, the creator who produced the composite. Plus, it will show the exact editing activities used. However, if you don’t want your creation to be traced back, you can turn off the feature altogether. As of now, the tool only works with images. However, Adobe and its partners plan to eventually expand it for other types of media, including videos.

The new Adobe Photoshop feature is still in the testing phase. As Engadget notes, the tool would require wide adoption by publishers, artists, and even rivals to Photoshop before it could become useful. It will be available to select customers in Photoshop and Behance via a beta release in the coming weeks. The company is calling it a “huge leap forward” for the technology.