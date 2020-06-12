Adobe Photoshop Camera app

Adobe has released the Photoshop Camera app for iOS and Android. It’s now available for free on both App Store and Google Play It brings “insta-worthy lenses and camera effects” to your phone. Further, it comes with AI-powered features, custom lenses and Photoshop tricks.

The app was announced by Adobe back in November at its Adobe Max conference. Adobe is targeting social media users and influencers with its new Photoshop Camera app.

If you are wondering if it includes robust editing features like the iPad Photoshop app, the answer is no. Instead, you scroll through filters before taking a shot. The app uses Sensei AI to recognize the subject in a photo. Moreover, it can recommend and automatically apply adjustments based on a photo’s technical content that includes dynamic range, tonality, face regions and scene-type.

