This year’s Adobe MAX event has brought several pleasant surprises, including improvements to the Adobe Creative Cloud, Photoshop Premiere Pro, and more. However, today’s news were amazingly convenient for content creators. The company announced that two of its most popular apps would get lightweight web versions that will also allow for other improvements, such as faster video editing and new content attribution capabilities.

Adobe’s photo editing software, Photoshop, is getting a new version that is specifically designed to work on web browsers. This new version of Photoshop will be very convenient for creators who want to share their work with friends and other people. This will also allow invited users to leave comments or suggestions through the web, and if those users have an Adobe Creative Cloud subscription, they will be able to make quick edits from any web browser. It doesn’t matter if they don’t have the program installed on a particular device.

Upgrades don’t stop there, as desktop and iPad versions of Photoshop are also getting new features. For instance, auto-masking object selection will allow you to use your mouse to mask the object you desire automatically. This will also let users mask every object in a picture with a right-click, thanks to object recognition performed by Adobe Sensei. Plus, you will be able to experience three new Neural Filters, including Landscape Mixer, Color Transfer, and Harmonization. Other improvements will come to existing filters such as depth blur, style transfer, and more.

The iPad version of Photoshop is getting support for RAW files, which includes Apple’s ProRAW format that comes from the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13 lineups. Plus, it will also be able to convert layers and groups of layers, as well as the ability to brighten or darken specific areas in an image.

Via The Verge