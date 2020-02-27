Up next
Remember the so-called Project Jacquard from 2016-2017? It was basically a touch-sensitive smart-jacket using touch-sensitive fabric made by Levi’s that was going for $350 back in the day.

It looks like the project isn’t dead, even though it disappeared from headlines over the past couple of years. According to a recent tweet (below) by Adidas, the company is teaming up with the Google Advanced Technology and Projects group and EA Sports’ FIFA Mobile brand for some sort of Jacquard product which will allow users to “Play Connected”.

The message also contains the March 10 date, which is when we’re supposed to get more details on the project. While there are many speculation around what this product could actually end up being, we’ll have to wait (less than two weeks) to find out.

Source: Twitter
Via: The Verge

