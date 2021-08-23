Samsung Pay COVID-19

Thanks to the partnership between Samsung and healthcare non-profit The Commons Project Foundation, you will be able to now add your digital COVID-19 vaccination cards to devices that support Samsung Pay.

The procedure first requires users to download the free CommonHealth app from the Play Store, and follow the steps to access their COVID-19 vaccine record. While not all healthcare providers are available, you will be able to search for your record in the databases of participating pharmacies, health systems, and health providers.

Once you find and have access to your COVID-19 records, you will be able to add that to the Samsung Wallet on your device. The COVID-19 Vaccine Pass will then show up on the home page of the Samsung Pay app.

Samsung Pay simplifies transactions for millions of mobile device users. As more and more consumers use their Samsung devices as a digital wallet it is a natural extension to make Covid-19 vaccination records more easily accessible. We are proud to partner with The Commons Project Foundation on this important initiative and to help make life easier — Rob White, Sr. Director of Product for Samsung Pay, Samsung Electronics America

At the same time, JP Pollak, co-founder and chief architect of The Commons Project said that “The Commons Project is committed to the continued expansion of our network of partners, empowering users with their own health data to use in enhanced and secure ways”.

Whether you’ll be able to provide your digital COVID-19 vaccination pass, and for it to be accepted by places that are requiring proof of vaccination, is yet unknown.

While Samsung Pay has a significantly smaller market than Apple Pay, it is still another (and more convenient) way to offer proof when needed.

Source: Samsung




Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.

Contact: [email protected]

You May Also Like
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 43
Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 support the S Pen?
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 finally supports the familiar S Pen. The S Pen Pro and S Pen Fold Edition come with familiar features from the Note series.
ZTE Axon 30
ZTE Axon 30 will be available globally on September 9 starting at $499
ZTE announced the Axon 30 flagship at the end of last month,…
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Galaxy S21 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
This article will compare the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Galaxy S21 Ultra and see which of these may be a better pick for you to upgrade to