Activision has announced that new and upcoming seasons for the Call of Duty franchise have temporarily been paused considering the ongoing turmoil in the US. Specifically, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone’s Season 4 and Season 7 of Call of Duty: Mobile have been pushed back.

“We are moving the launches of Modern Warfare Season 4 and Call of Duty Mobile Season 7 to later dates. Right now it’s time for those speaking up for equality, justice and change to be seen and heard. We stand alongside you,” the official Call of Duty News Twitter handle announced.

Activision joins an increasing list of companies that have taken a similar stance when it comes to the release of products or announcements in the wake of the nationwide protests. For example, Sony postponed the highly anticipated PlayStation 5 game reveal on June 4, while Google pushed back the Android 11 Beta Show that was scheduled to happen on June 3.