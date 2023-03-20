This week seems to have kicked off with amazing savings on Android devices, as you can currently pick up a new Pixel 7 starting at $249 at Best Buy. However, this deal isn’t as straightforward as we’d wish, as you need to complete a very important condition before taking advantage of this offer. The best part is that it’s not really that complicated, as you only need to activate the device on your preferred network.

Google Pixel 7 The new Google Pixel 7 is powered by the all-new Google Tensor G2 chipset. The device is coupled with 8GB of memory, and it has 128/256GB storage tiers. The phone comes with a significantly improved camera system, and it's more portable than the last generation. The Pixel 7 is available in Obsidian, Lemongrass, and Snow colors.

Best Buy’s latest offers will get you big savings on the Pixel 7 series, as you can currently get the base model for just $249 with activation today. This device launched with a $599 price tag, which means you can get up to $350 instant savings when you activate your device on T-Mobile’s or AT&T’s network when you get a new line or new account. You also get $250 savings with an upgrade or activation on Verizon’s service or Google Fi, leaving the Pixel 7 with 128GB storage space up for grabs for just $349. You can also choose to activate your device later, but you will be paying $449, thanks to a $150 discount. If you’re interested, you can get the same 25 percent savings at Amazon.com.

The Pixel 7 Pro is also on sale, and you can get yours starting at $499 on T-Mobile’s or AT&T’s network with a new line or new account or get yours for $559 when you upgrade or activate your new phone on Verizon of Google Fi. Either way, you will get at least $300 in savings, which is pretty sweet considering that these are Google’s latest and best smartphones on the market.

Suppose you’re looking for more options. In that case, you can consider heading over to OnePlus.com, where you will find the OnePlus 11 5G selling for $699, and it comes with a 100-day test period that will let you try out this device, and if you don’t love it, you can send it back without a problem. Or check out the latest savings applied to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra during the latest Discover Samsung sales event.