We have excellent news for those interested in purchasing a new Android smartphone, as you can now pick up one of Samsung’s best devices for as low as $700. This will get you a new, unlocked Galaxy S23 with $100 in instant savings.

Samsung Galaxy S23 $700 $800 Save $100 The Samsung Galaxy S23 enters the market as a leading option for those who want a compact flagship. It ships with the powerful, yet efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and has a triple camera array that's proven itself to be reliable in any scenario. $700 at Amazon

We’re inching closer to the launch of Samsung’s new Galaxy S series, which means that the current version has started to see some exciting discounts. For instance, you can now get your hands on the base model of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series for just $700. This model launched earlier this year with a $800 price tag, and the best part is that you don’t need to trade in any of your current devices to take advantage of this cool offer.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 arrives with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 128GB storage space, 8GB RAM, and a versatile 50MP camera to capture 8K video and great night shots with Night Mode. You also get long-lasting battery life, an adaptive display, and great trade-in value if you consider picking up a new Samsung Galaxy S24 once it becomes available. You can also opt for the 256GB storage variant, but you will pay $60 more. It’s not that bad, considering you also get to enjoy $100 savings on your purchase.

You can use those savings to help you pick up a new pair of Sony WF-1000XM5, now selling for $248, after receiving a very attractive 17 percent discount. These wireless headphones normally sell for $300, meaning you score $50 in instant savings. And if you’re looking for a higher-end alternative, you can also grab a pair of Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 In-Ear True Wireless Earphones for $329 and get $70 off your purchase.