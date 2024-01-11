We have excellent news for anyone on the market looking to get their hands on a new laptop, as there are several fabulous options from ASUS on sale. First up, we have the ASUS VivoBook 15 Thin and Light Laptop receiving a 22 percent discount, leaving it up for grabs at $329. Indeed, this is not one of the most powerful laptops from ASUS, but it comes with more than enough power to tackle everyday tasks, schoolwork, and more.

ASUS VivoBook 15 Thin and Light Laptop $329 $420 Save $91 The ASUS VivoBook 15 Thin and Light Laptop comes packed with a 15.6-inch FHD display, an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD storage space. You also get to enjoy a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication, and more. $329 at Amazon

You can also consider going for a more potent option with the ASUS Vivobook 14, now going for $599 thanks to a 10 percent discount that will get you $69 in instant savings. This model comes with a smaller 14-inch FHD display, but you also get an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and a fingerprint sensor, among other great stuff. And if that’s still not powerful enough, you can also consider picking up the ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop for $1,230. This option comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, and a five percent discount, which isn’t that much, but it’s still better than getting no savings at all.

Finally, you can also consider adding one of ASUS’ best and latest gaming keyboards to your setup, as they’re also on sale. Take the ASUS ROG Falchion NX 65% Wireless RGB Gaming Mechanical Keyboard, for example. It usually sells for $150, but you can currently take one home for $100, meaning you get to score $50 in instant savings. Or get the ASUS ROG Azoth 75% Wireless DIY Custom Gaming Keyboard for $200 with 20 percent savings. And if you want a full keyboard, you can also check out the ASUS ROG XA12 ROG Strix Scope II, now available for $120 with $20 off.