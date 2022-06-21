We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Deals

Acer’s Swift 5 Multi-Touch Notebook is now $620 off

By Samuel Martinez June 21, 2022, 4:15 pm
Acer Swift 3 and 5 12th Gen Intel Source: Acer

We keep finding great deals on tons of amazing products, but this time we are going to head over to B&H Photo Video, where for a limited time only, you will be able to score up to $2,500 savings products on select products; thanks to the latest Mega Deal Zone savings.

B&H has hundreds of products on sale during its latest Mega Deal Zone, but we can’t cover all of them, especially considering that they will be gone on June 23 at 11:59 PM EDT. However, we can tell you to check out the latest savings on the Acer Swift 5 Multi-Touch Notebook that is now available for just $679 after receiving a $620 discount. This laptop features an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage space, a 14-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS LCD touchscreen, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and support for Wi-Fi-6 and Bluetooth.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

Of course, that’s not the only deal available, as you can also score some exciting deals on the ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED Multi-Touch 2-in-1 Notebook that is now available for $999 after picking up a $550 discount. This model comes with a smaller 13.3-inch 3840 x 2160 OLED HDR touch display, a 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 4-Core processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage, as well as Intel Iris Xe graphics inside.

However, one of this laptop’s best features comes with its 360° ErgoLift Hinge, which will let you transform your laptop into a tablet whenever you need it, which also means that you get stylus support and facial recognition.

Acer Swift 5

Acer Swift 5

Get your hands on a new Acer Swift 5 Multi-Touch Notebook to experience the power and features of this amazing laptop that features an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage space, a 14-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS LCD touchscreen, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and more.

You will also find monitors, cameras, routers, tripods, speakers, and more products on sale, but if you want to score the best savings, you will most definitely have to go for the JVC 31.1-inch Multi-Interface DCI 4K HDR Studio Monitor that is now available for $6,295 after scoring a $2,500 discount.

So head to B&H.com and see if there’s anything that interests you.

Read More

Search

Latest Articles

 iOS

12 iOS 16 hidden features Apple didn't show off on stage

Apple announced iOS 16 with a whole load of new features at WWDC last week. Due to the limited time, Apple could showcase all the iOS 16 features. Here are the top 12 hidden iOS 16 features Apple didn't show off on stage.

By Sanuj Bhatia June 13, 2022, 3:00 pm
Phones

Best Samsung Phones to buy in 2022

In this article, we go over the smartphones currently part of Samsung's lineup to see which device you should consider carrying around in your pocket.

By Aryan Suren June 12, 2022, 9:30 am
iPadOS

Here's what is coming with iPadOS 16 this Fall!

iPadOS and its transition into an operating system that does more has steadily progressed with year-on-year improvements. Read this article to learn everything you need to know about the upcoming iPadOS 16 update.

By Aryan Suren June 11, 2022, 8:00 am