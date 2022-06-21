Acer’s Swift 5 Multi-Touch Notebook is now $620 off

We keep finding great deals on tons of amazing products, but this time we are going to head over to B&H Photo Video, where for a limited time only, you will be able to score up to $2,500 savings products on select products; thanks to the latest Mega Deal Zone savings.

B&H has hundreds of products on sale during its latest Mega Deal Zone, but we can’t cover all of them, especially considering that they will be gone on June 23 at 11:59 PM EDT. However, we can tell you to check out the latest savings on the Acer Swift 5 Multi-Touch Notebook that is now available for just $679 after receiving a $620 discount. This laptop features an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage space, a 14-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS LCD touchscreen, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and support for Wi-Fi-6 and Bluetooth.

Of course, that’s not the only deal available, as you can also score some exciting deals on the ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED Multi-Touch 2-in-1 Notebook that is now available for $999 after picking up a $550 discount. This model comes with a smaller 13.3-inch 3840 x 2160 OLED HDR touch display, a 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 4-Core processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage, as well as Intel Iris Xe graphics inside.

However, one of this laptop’s best features comes with its 360° ErgoLift Hinge, which will let you transform your laptop into a tablet whenever you need it, which also means that you get stylus support and facial recognition.

You will also find monitors, cameras, routers, tripods, speakers, and more products on sale, but if you want to score the best savings, you will most definitely have to go for the JVC 31.1-inch Multi-Interface DCI 4K HDR Studio Monitor that is now available for $6,295 after scoring a $2,500 discount.

So head to B&H.com and see if there’s anything that interests you.