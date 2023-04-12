Today’s best gaming deals will get you crazy savings on the Predator Helios 300 Gaming laptop and more, as this excellent battle station is now available for $1,400 thanks to a recent $700 discount at Best Buy. The Predator Helios 300 packs an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics. Of course, you also receive a 15.6-inch QHD display with up to 240Hz refresh rates, fantastic sound, and everything you need to run and enjoy the latest and most power-demanding games. And you can even use this baby for content creation, which is also something to consider when purchasing a new laptop. ​​​​​​​

You can also consider going for a higher-end ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 Gaming Laptop. Which now sells for $1,939 thanks to a 6 percent discount that will get you more than $100 savings. It may not be much, but it’s still better than paying full price. This model has a powerful AMD Ryzen 9 5900HZ processor, GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and more. However, you may also want to consider going for the 2TB storage option, as it sells for $1,979, and both models arrive with a 15.6-inch FHD display with 300Hz refresh rates.

A more affordable option comes with the MSI Pulse GL66, now going for $1,229 after receiving a 23 percent discount. This model will get you a 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz display, an Intel Core i7 chip, RTX 3070 graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and Cooler Boost 5 technology to keep your laptop cool over extended gaming sessions.

Other gaming deals will get you 20 percent savings on the eye-catching ASUS ROG Spatha X Wireless Gaming Mouse, which now sells for $120. It comes with a magnetic charging stand, 12 programable buttons, 19,00 DPI resolution for maximum precision, 400 IPS max speed, and up to 67 hours of non-stop gaming. And you can complete your package with the ASUS ROG Delta S Gaming Headset, which now sells for $150 thanks to a $50 discount. This model arrives with AI-powered noise canceling, and it’s compatible with the latest gaming consoles, Mac, PC, and just about anything you want.

Suppose you’re looking for more affordable alternatives. In that case, check out the Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED and Bluetooth Wireless Gaming Headset, which sells for just $30 thanks to an insane 63 percent discount. Or get the Corsair HS55 Stereo Gaming Headset for the same price with 50 percent savings.