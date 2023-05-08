We have an excellent option for anyone looking for a new and powerful gaming laptop, as the most powerful configuration of the Acer Nitro 5 is currently receiving an insane 38 percent discount. This excellent battle station launched with a $2,250 price tag, but you can currently take one home for just $1,400. In other words, you can take this potent laptop home and score $850 instant savings, which is more than enough to get you another, less powerful gaming laptop.

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop Take your gaming sessions on the go with the Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop, that’s also an excellent tool for those who want to create content or for personal use. It features the AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage and more.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

This configuration of the Acer Nitro 5 comes with the AMD Ryzen 7 6800H Octa-Core CPU delivering superior gaming performance where you need it most and Precision Boost to get up to 4.7GHz speeds for the most demanding games. It also packs NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop graphics, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage. You also get a large 15.6-inch QHD display with 165Hz refresh rates and support for AMD FreeSync Premium to keep those frames tight and in sync and a better gaming experience. And its new refined chassis comes with dual-fan cooling, dual intakes, and a quad-exhaust port design to keep your laptop cool over extended gaming sessions.

The ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X is also on sale, and you can get yours for just $1,678, thanks to a 36 percent discount. This laptop may not be the best for gaming, but it will be great for anyone looking for a new creative tool. This laptop comes packed with a 16-inch 4K OLED touch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and a cool design that will definitely catch some eyes. And if you’re looking for a powerful video editing tool, I suggest you pick up a new 2023 Apple MacBook Pro with an M2 Pro chip, as it now sells for $2,450 after a $249 discount.

You can also add a new 27-inch Razer Raptop Gaming Monitor to your setup, as this bad boy now goes for just $380 thanks to a very compelling 53 percent discount. It has a WQHD 2560x1440 IPS panel, 165Hz refresh rates, 1ms response times, and more.