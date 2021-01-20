Acer has today launched four new Chromebooks targeted at the education segment. The new Acer offerings include Chromebook Spin 511, Chromebook Spin 512, Chromebook 311, and the Chromebook 511. The first two are convertibles with a 360-degree hinge, while the last two are focused on offering an 11-inch form factor that can handle rough usage.

Acer Chromebook 311 and 511

These two come with a MIL-STD 810H certified military-grade build with an impact-resistant chassis, widened brackets, reinforced I/O ports, keys mechanically anchored with two wings, and an improved drainage system below the keyboard deck to handle accidental liquid spills. Acer Chromebook 511 and 311 both feature an 11-inch display, and are claimed to offer 20 hours of battery life on a single charge, but there are a few differences under the hood.

Acer Chromebook 311 starts at $299.99, while Chromebook 511 has a base price of $399.99

Acer Chromebook 511 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Compute platform comes with built-in 4G connectivity as well, while the Chromebook 311 comes equipped with the MediaTek MT8183 processor. The latter also offers an optional touch-screen and an HDR webcam with a wide field of view tailored for classrooms. The Acer Chromebook 511 starts at $399.99 and goes on sale in April, while the Acer Chromebook 311 will be up for grabs later this month with a $299.99 asking price in tow.

Acer Chromebook Spin 511 and 512

Just like the regular classroom-focused Chromebooks launched by Acer today, the Chromebook Spin 511 and 512 convertibles also rock a MIL-STD 810H compliant rugged build. Plus, their panel also has a layer of Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass on top. The Acer Chromebook Spin 511 features an 11.6-inch HD IPS display with a 16:9 aspect ratio, while the Chromebook Spin has a more modern 3:2 HD+ display of 12-inch size.

Acer Chromebook Spin 511 starts at $399.99, while Chromebook Spin 512 will set you back by $429.99

The Acer Chromebook Spin 511 and 512 come equipped with the Intel Pentium Silver or Celeron (N4500 and N5100) processors paired with 8 gigs of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. There is an HDR webcam for online learning, and there’s a world-facing 8MP camera on these two machines as well. Acer Chromebook Spin 512 will be up for grabs in April starting at $429.99, while the Spin 511 carries a price tag of $399.99 for its base configuration.