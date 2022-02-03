Acer’s Chromebook Spin 713 Laptop, and other great Chromebooks are on sale

You can currently score a new Acer Chromebook Spin 713 Laptop for just $499 at eBay. This means that you can pick up a new Chromebook Spin 713 Laptop with a 13.5-inch 2K display, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and Intel’s Core i5 processor inside, plus a 28 percent discount that lets you get $200 savings. The best part of this laptop is that you can also use it as a tablet or place it on any angle you need to get your inspiration flowing.

You can also check out the Lenovo Flex 5 2 in 1 Chromebook that will also allow you to use your Chromebook as a tablet. It packs a 13.3-inch display with 8 GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a tenth-generation Intel Core i3 processor. The best part is that it is more affordable than Acer’s option, as you can get one for $479 after a 20 percent discount that translates to $120 savings.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is a smaller Chromebook in a smaller package. It comes with an 11.6-inch display, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, and Intel’s Celeron N4020 processor insider. Indeed, 32GB storage isn’t as amazing as we’d like, but you can also get an external drive to go with your new Chromebook. Remember that it is now available for $215 after a $75 discount. Now, those $75 could easily get you a Seagate Portable 2TB External Hard Drive Portable HDD that sells for just $60 after scoring a $40 discount, or the Toshiba Canvio Basics 1TB Portable External Hard Drive that goes for $42 after scoring a 14 percent discount.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 Lenovo Flex 5 Acer Chromebook Spin 311

Other deals include the Pyle Ergonomic Standing Desk & PC Monitor Riser that is now selling for $102, which is $43 less than its regular $145 price tag. You can also add a Logitech K270 Wireless Keyboard to the package, as it is getting a 27 percent discount, meaning that you can buy one for $22.