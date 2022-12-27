Score great savings on some of Acer's latest laptops, where you will find the Acer Aspire 7 and more on sale

We have fantastic news for anyone looking to get their hands on a new laptop, as several great deals are being applied to some of Acer’s most affordable laptops. Deals start with the Acer Aspire 7, now available for just $700 after receiving a 20 percent discount. This laptop usually sells for $870, which means you get to keep $170.

Acer’s Aspire 7 comes packed with a 12th generation Intel Core i7-12700H processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB NVMe gen-4 SSD storage, a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display, WiFi 6 support, Thunderbolt 4 ports, a fingerprint reader, and more. It may not be the most potent laptop for gaming, but it packs enough power to take care of regular tasks.

Suppose you want a more affordable alternative. In that case, you can also check out the Acer Aspire Vero, as it now sells for just $560 thanks to a 20 percent discount, which will get you $139 savings. It has an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, a 15.6-inch display, and Intel Iris Xe graphics.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Other more affordable options come with the Acer Aspire 5, which is currently up for grabs at just $290 thanks to a 24 percent discount. This model has a modest Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD, which runs on Windows 11 Home in S Mode. However, you can get a more affordable version with 4GB RAM, and it now sells for $270 after seeing a 29 percent discount.

You will also find 20 percent savings on the Skytech Prism II Gaming Computer PC Desktop, which now sells for $2,480. This model is perfect for anyone looking for a new battle station, as it features an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8-core processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, RTX 3080 Ti graphics, and more. And you can also add a new Corsair K70 RGB TKL CHAMPION SERIES Tenkeyless Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard to your setup for just $99 thanks to the latest 19 percent discount and a $31 on-page coupon.