Acer has launched its first laptop powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7c platform – the Acer Chromebook Spin 513. The device has a 2-in-1 convertible form factor, thanks to its 360-degree hinge which allows it to be used as a conventional laptop, touchscreen tablet, or in tent mode for media consumption. The Acer offering is made out of aluminum and weighs just 1.2kg, while the display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

Talking about the internals, the Acer Chromebook Spin 513 features a 13.3-inch FHD display with slim bezels, translating to a screen-to-body ratio of 78%. As mentioned above, the device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7c SoC that uses the custom Kryo 468 CPU and was introduced late last year. The Qualcomm silicon is paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Acer touts a battery life of 14 hours for its latest Chrome OS machine.

4G support, octa-core SoC and $399.99 starting price

Connectivity is handled by Bluetooth 5.0, optional 4G LTE, and Wi-Fi 802.11ac with 2×2 MIMO technology. The port selection on Acer Chromebook Spin 513 is rounded off by a pair of USB Type-C ports (Gen 3.2), a USB 3.2 Type-A port, and a DisplayPort with USB Type-C interface. There are two built-in microphones on the machine for a better video call experience.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 starts at $399.99 and will be up for grabs starting February next year, while buyers in the EMEA market will get it priced at €429 with a January 2021 release schedule. Acer has also launched an enterprise-focused version of the device called Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 513 that is priced a tad higher at $699.99. It will hit the shelves in March next year. In the EMEA markets, it will arrive a month earlier carrying a price tag of €699.

