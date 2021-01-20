acer TravelMate Spin B3

Acer has today launched a quartet of rugged Chromebooks for education customers powered by Intel, Qualcomm, and MediaTek processors. However, the company also introduced a budget alternative for classrooms with Windows 10 handling things on the software side. Say hello to the Acer TravelMate Spin B3, an affordable convertible laptop with a MIL-STD 810H-compliant build

Intel Pentium Silver processor, up to 10 hours of battery life and optional 4G LTE

Since it is geared towards students, the laptop comes with protective features such as a shock-absorbent bumper, mechanically anchored keys with plastic wings, and also a new drainage system below the keyboard deck to handle accidental liquid spills. In fact, Acer claims that the touchpad on the TravelMate Spin B3 is also moisture-resistant. And to make sure that the remote learning sessions are not interrupted, Acer has equipped the machine with a Full HD webcam and Wi-Fi 6 to ensure uninterrupted video calls with crystal clear visuals. 

Talking about the internals, the Acer TravelMate Spin B3 is powered by the Intel Pentium Silver processor and is claimed to last up to 12 hours on a single charge. “The Acer TravelMate Spin B3’s touch display is covered with a layer of Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass that has been specially formulated to reduce the growth of odor and stain-causing microorganisms,” says the company.  Additionally, the keyboard, touchpad, and palm-rest surface of Acer’s budget Windows machine is covered with a silver-ion antimicrobial agent to reduce microbial growth.

The front cover of Acer's laptop has a battery level indicator

Port selection is decent as well, as you get a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, an HDMI port as well as an RJ45 ethernet port. The Acer TravelMate Spin B3 also comes with an optional Wacom AES pen, 4G LTE connectivity, and a 5 MP HDR front-facing camera. Notably, the front cover of the laptop has a battery level indicator as well. The Acer offering is priced at $329.99 and it will be up fr grabs starting April. 

