Acer Swift 3 with Ryzen

Acer has launched a new variant of the Swift 3 laptop in India. The company is promoting it as the first laptop in the Indian market that’s running an AMD 4000 series processor.

The Acer Swift 3 features a 14-inch Full HD display with narrow bezels that allow it to have an 82.73% screen to body ratio. It is powered by the Ryzen 5 4500U processor. Further, you get up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 1TB PCIe Gen-3 NVMe SSD storage.

Also included with the Ryzen processor is a 7nm Radeon GPU for graphics performance. It comes with WiFi 6 connectivity. The device is claimed to last up to 11 hours on a single charge. Moreover, it comes with fast charging support, which can be used to charge it for 30 minutes and get around 4 hours of usage.

You May Also Like
Moto G8 Power Lite
Moto G8 Power Lite launched in India for Rs 8,999 (~$118)
It runs Android 9 Pie.
Microsoft
Xbox Series X can apply HDR to older games and boost frame rates to 120fps
Classic games will also benefit from faster load times and resolution upscaling on the Xbox Series X, without changing any core gameplay element.
Pixel 4a XL leaks show what the phone looked like before it was canceled
The Pixel 4a XL leaks show dual rear cameras on the phone, fitted inside a module that looks almost identical to the one on Pixel 4.