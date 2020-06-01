Acer has launched a new variant of the Swift 3 laptop in India. The company is promoting it as the first laptop in the Indian market that’s running an AMD 4000 series processor.

The Acer Swift 3 features a 14-inch Full HD display with narrow bezels that allow it to have an 82.73% screen to body ratio. It is powered by the Ryzen 5 4500U processor. Further, you get up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 1TB PCIe Gen-3 NVMe SSD storage.





Also included with the Ryzen processor is a 7nm Radeon GPU for graphics performance. It comes with WiFi 6 connectivity. The device is claimed to last up to 11 hours on a single charge. Moreover, it comes with fast charging support, which can be used to charge it for 30 minutes and get around 4 hours of usage.