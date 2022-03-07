The Acer Swift 3, ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3, and more products are on sale

We start today’s deals with the Acer Swift 3, which is currently receiving a 22 percent discount that translates to $200.99 savings, leaving it up for grabs at just $699. This will get you a new thin and light laptop with an Intel Evo Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and a 12.3.5-inch IPS display that will be powered by Intel Iris Xe graphics. It also features a fingerprint reader, a backlit keyboard, up to 14-hours of battery life, and enough ports for you to connect anything you want, including a USB-C port, a DisplayPort, HDMI port, and more.

You can get the same laptop for just $550 over at B&H.com, but this deal will only be available today, as it takes part on B&H’s DealZone. This option will get you 39 percent savings, so you may want to think and act fast. And since we’re already at B&H, you can also check out the Acer Swift 5 Multi-Touch Notebook that sells for $800 after receiving a 38 percent discount. This deal will also be gone at midnight, so you may want to hurry. This laptop comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, a 14-inch IPS LCD touchscreen, and Intel Iris Xe graphics.

The ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 is also on sale, and it comes with a 12-inch HD NanoEdge display, a MediaTek 8183 processor, Arm Mali-G72 MP3 GPU, 32GB of storage space, and 4GB RAM. It may not be the most potent laptop in the market, but it sells for $280 after a $50 discount, so it is definitely an option to consider if you don’t need that much power to get your work done.

Acer Swift 3 ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 Microsoft Surface Duo 2 5G

Other deals include the Microsoft Surface Duo 2, which sells for $1,359 after scoring a $250 discount. This model comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage.