Acer Swift 3 & Swift 5 announced with new Intel Core 12th Alder Lake chips

Soon after Intel unveiled the new P-series and U-series 12th Gen Alder Lake chipsets for ultrabooks, Acer unveiled their new Acer Swift 5 and Swift 3 laptops. In addition to using the new 12th Gen Intel chipsets, the laptops come with a number of other upgrades. Here's everything you need to know about the new Acer laptops:

Acer Swift 5

Acer Swift 5 is the more premium of the two laptops and the company says it's built for professionals who need to work on the go. It's built out of aero-space grade aluminum CNC-machined unibody chassis and weighs only 1.2 kg. The 14.95 mm thick body contains a 12th Gen Intel Core Processor, 16 GB of dual-channel LPDDR5 memory, and up to 2 TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.

The laptop is Intel Evo verified so it comes with features like fingerprint unlock, instant wake from sleep, and up to 10 hours of battery life. Swift 5 features a 2560 x 1600 resolution touchscreen display with a 92.22% screen-to-body ratio. Acer says the display is made out of antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass. The laptop features a backlit keyboard that the company claims is designed to expel 8-10% more heat than a standard keyboard. Acer Swift 5 also features a full array of ports, including 2x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports, 2x USB Type-A (3.2 Gen 1) ports, and an HDMI 2.1 port.

Acer Swift 3

Acer Swift 3 is the company's "14-inch laptop well-suited to use on the go." It comes in three colors (shown above) and 12th Gen Intel Core processor and up to 2 TB of SSD storage. It comes with a 16:9 QHD or FHD (depending upon the variant you buy) touchscreen display. It also features an FHD webcam with Acer's TNR technology for better video calls.

On the Swift 3, Acer is promising up to four hours of battery life on a single 30-minute charge. It also comes with Acer's TwinAir dual-fan cooling system that allows for a 65.8% improvement over the thermal performance of a single fan alone. It comes with 2x USB Type-C ports, 2x USB Type-A ports, and one HDMI 2.1 port.

Acer Swift 5 and Swift 3: Price and Availability

Here is the price and availability chart of Acer Swift 5 and Swift 4:

Model Price US Availability EMEA Availability Acer Swift 5 USD 1,499/EUR 1,799 June 2022 March 2022 Acer Swift 3 USD 849.99/EUR 1,199 June 2022 April 2022

Source: Acer | Via: XDA Developers