Acer has recently hit the Chromebook market with four new models that will definitely catch your attention. To make things more interesting, the company has also announced that it will launch new Chromebook accessories specifically designed to work with Chrome OS.

“The new Chromebook lineup is aimed at a variety of users with light-weight, low-powered models for students and consumers and beefier Intel Core devices for power users, business types, and those living the hybrid work lifestyle. Acer has long been the “King of Chromebooks” in our eyes simply because of the company’s diverse offering in the space and these new devices will further strengthen Acer’s Chrome OS portfolio in the Enterprise and consumer markets.”

The first laptop in Acer’s new collection features the Acer Chromebook Spin 514. This laptop features a 14-inch FHD touch display and depending on your configuration. You can get one with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. The most affordable option will feature a Pentium Gold processor, and it will start at $700, while the maxed-out version will start at $900. The maxed-out version will be available in the US starting in December, while the most affordable variant will have you waiting until January 2022.

Next in line, we find the Acer Chromebook 515 that packs a larger 15.10inch FHD display with optional IPS touch. You will also get up to 512GB storage, 16GB RAM, and an Intel Core i7 processor in the maxed-out variant. This model features a large glass trackpad and a fingerprint sensor for safe and quick access to your laptop. Plus, you also get two USB-C readers, a MicroSD card reader, and an HDMI port. If you want one, you will have to wait until January 2022 and get ready to pay $650 for one.

The Acer Chromebook 514 ditches Intel to pack MediaTek’s MT8192 processor. You can get yours with up to 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and its ARM processor will make this laptop give you up to 15 hours of battery time. You will also be able to choose to get touch input or not on its 14-inch FHD display, and another extra you can also add to the package includes a backlit keyboard. This is one of the most affordable variants, as it will start selling for $400 in December.

Finally, the Acer Chromebook 314 will arrive with a 14-inch FHD IPS display, and you will be able to configure yours to get 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor if you go all out. You can get yours for just $500 as soon as November, in case you’re interested. You will also find a new eco-friendly wireless mouse and a KM501 Bluetooth mouse and keyboard combo that will work perfectly with your new Chromebooks. However, there was no information about the possible pricing and availability of these peripherals, but we’ll keep you posted as soon as we get more information.

Source Chrome Unboxed