Acer has today launched a ton of new laptops across its entire portfolio, and one of them is the updated Predator Helios 700 gaming laptop. The hulking machine features a HyperDrift keyboard design that slides off partially to expose the cooling fans and also transforms the area around the touchpad into an elevated wrist rest.

Talking about the internals, you get to choose between an overclockable 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10980HK or a Core i7-10875H processor paired with up to 64GB (2933 Hz) of RAM and PCIe NVMe SSD in RAID 0 configuration. As for the graphics, the Predator Helios 700 can be configured with either an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super GPU, or the slightly less powerful RTX 2070 Super graphics card.

It also rocks a new thermal solution called Predator PowerGem. The gaming laptop comes equipped with a 17.3-inch 144 Hz FHD IPS display complete with NVIDIA G-Sync support. The keyboard offers per-key RGB lighting and anti-ghosting, in addition to swappable MagTek mechanical switches for the WASD keys and a set of new racing keys.

Acer’s Predator Helios 700 gaming laptop will go on sale in the US starting at $2,399.99 in October, while the EMEA region will get it a month earlier priced at €2,699.