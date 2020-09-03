We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Acer has made a plethora of announcements at IFA 2020, such as the debut of its Spin 5 and Spin 7 laptops powered by Intel’s new 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors as well as the arrival of NVIDIA’s fresh-out-of-oven GeForce RTX 30 series graphics across its Orion and  Predator desktop lineup. But Acer also has another notable product up its sleeves – the Spin 7 laptop powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform. Acer says the new Spin 7 is the world’s first laptop to come equipped with Qualcomm’s new silicon targeted at always-connected thin and light laptops. 

While the second-gen Snapdragon 8cx compute platform brings its own set of performance upgrades, the most notable one is support for both mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G bands. The new Acer offering offers a 14-inch full-HD touch-sensitive display that covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut, packed inside a 360-degree convertible form factor. The laptop’s screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and it also ships with a dockable Wacom AES 1.0 pen that can recognize 4,096 levels of pressure. 

Acer says the Spin 7 is made out of magnesium-aluminum, which also helps it achieve a weight of just 1.4kg while also being impressively thin at just 15.9mm. The company is touting a multi-day battery life for the Spin 7, but hasn’t given a specific endurance figure yet. However, given it uses a less-power hungry Qualcomm chip, the battery life is going to be significantly better than Intel-powered machines.

There is also a fingerprint sensor for Windows Hello login. Notably, Acer claims that the Spin 7’s keyboard deck, touchpad and the surrounding surface is coated with a silver-ion antimicrobial agent that offers “high microbial reduction rate against a broad range of bacteria.” Unfortunately, Acer is yet to reveal the pricing or availability details of its new laptop.

Source: Acer

You May Also Like
Pocketnow Daily: Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G Design: Hey Google, You Sure? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the latest leak of the Google Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a, the refresh rates in the iPhone 12 display, and more.
Pocketnow Daily: You Should WAIT for the Apple Silicon Macs! (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the upcoming Apple devices with ARM processors, OnePlus 8T leaks, the Moto RAZR 5G, and more.
Apple’s iPad mini, the Galaxy Book Ion, and more on sale today
Today’s deals come from Amazon, where we find the latest Apple iPad mini, the Samsung Galaxy Book Ion and more devices on sale