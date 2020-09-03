We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Acer has made a plethora of announcements at IFA 2020, such as the debut of its Spin 5 and Spin 7 laptops powered by Intel’s new 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors as well as the arrival of NVIDIA’s fresh-out-of-oven GeForce RTX 30 series graphics across its Orion and  Predator desktop lineup. But Acer also has another notable product up its sleeves – the Spin 7 laptop powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform. Acer says the new Spin 7 is the world’s first laptop to come equipped with Qualcomm’s new silicon targeted at always-connected thin and light laptops. 

While the second-gen Snapdragon 8cx compute platform brings its own set of performance upgrades, the most notable one is support for both mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G bands. The new Acer offering offers a 14-inch full-HD touch-sensitive display that covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut, packed inside a 360-degree convertible form factor. The laptop’s screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and it also ships with a dockable Wacom AES 1.0 pen that can recognize 4,096 levels of pressure. 

Acer says the Spin 7 is made out of magnesium-aluminum, which also helps it achieve a weight of just 1.4kg while also being impressively thin at just 15.9mm. The company is touting a multi-day battery life for the Spin 7, but hasn’t given a specific endurance figure yet. However, given it uses a less-power hungry Qualcomm chip, the battery life is going to be significantly better than Intel-powered machines.

There is also a fingerprint sensor for Windows Hello login. Notably, Acer claims that the Spin 7’s keyboard deck, touchpad and the surrounding surface is coated with a silver-ion antimicrobial agent that offers “high microbial reduction rate against a broad range of bacteria.” Unfortunately, Acer is yet to reveal the pricing or availability details of its new laptop.

