Acer announces new Laptops with Intel Alder Lake and AMD Ryzen 6000 Processors

The introduction of new processors in Acer's devices at CES 2022 was not just limited to their desktop and all-in-one options. Thus, in this article, we go over the updates introduced to some of their laptops and see how these new units will be configured to get an idea of their capability.

But Acer is not the only manufacturer that has come up with updates. Earlier in the day, we reported on a massive refresh for MSI's lineup that you should read about if you will be buying a laptop this year.

Acer Swift X Series

Acer Swift X SFX14

The first laptop part of Acer's Alder Lake refresh is the 14-inch variant of the Swift X. This ultra-portable will now be available with the 12th Gen Intel processors with 12 cores; it pairs this with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti within its thin 0.7-inch chassis.

The display on this unit will have a 16:10 aspect ratio and use an IPS panel with a 2240x1400 resolution. It also boasts 100% coverage of the sRGB color gamut and 400 nits of peak brightness.

In addition to this, Acer is packaging 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM on this laptop and a 2TB PCIe SSD. For connectivity, the laptop has an Intel WiFi card that supports WiFi 6E, and its I/O includes two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a Windows Hello supported fingerprint reader.

Acer Swift X SFX16

The Acer Swift X SFX16 is a laptop similar to the 14-inch unit and also features support for 12th Gen Alder Lake processors that have 12 cores but has a 16-inch screen. And for GPU-related tasks, the device depends upon discrete Intel Arc graphics.

Following these two differences, it's fairly similar to the SFX14 and has a similar 16:10 aspect ratio with a display resolution of 2560x1600. It also has a peak brightness of 400 nits and covers 100% of the sRGB spectrum. And again, like the SFX14, it can have a configuration with 16GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage, features two Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports (although SFX14 can reach data transfer speeds of 40GB/s), two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, HDMI 2.0, and uses a fingerprint reader to allow easy login via Windows Hello.

This model is more inclined towards working within the statures set by the Intel Evo platform.

Predator Triton 500 SE

The Acer Predator Triton 500 SE is a thin and light gaming laptop that's designed to be suitable for gaming and work. It features a metal build for certain parts and is 0.75-inches at its thinnest point. This chassis contains the massive 16-inch with 2560x1600 resolution, that's capable of refreshing at 240Hz with a 3ms response time. It also has a peak brightness of 500 nits and covers 100% of the DCI-P3 gamut, meaning it's also an option that content creators can consider buying.

Users can configure the laptop to have up to a 12th Gen i9 processor bundled with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080Ti GPU and 32GB of 5200MHz LPDDR5 memory. For storage needs, the laptop can use PCIe Gen 4 technology, and also comes with a 2TB SSD. You can also make use of its SD 7.0 card reader if you tend to use a camera to record content.

For I/O, the laptop has several USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, which include two Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports with support for DisplayPort and PD functionality. The laptop also has an HDMI 2.1 port that makes displaying 4K content at 120Hz possible.

The Predator Triton 500 SE (PT516-52s) will retail for $2999.99 and will be available in March.

Predator Helios 300

The Predator Helios 300 comes with a 15.6-inch IPS display capable of refreshing at 165Hz. It has a QHD resolution (2560 x 1440), and driving all those pixels can be an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 or RTX 3070Ti. For processing, consumers will have the option of choosing up to a 12th Gen. Intel Core i7 processor, coupled with 32GB of DDR5 4800MHz memory and 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD setup in RAID 0. To ensure the device remains cool, Acer is implementing a dual-fan layout and is uses liquid metal thermal grease.

As for the laptop's connectivity, it comes with the Killer DoubleShot Pro and a chip for WiFi 6E. The I/O range includes an HDMI 2.1 port for connecting external monitors or consoles, a Thunderbolt Type C port, and two 3.2 Gen2 ports.

Note: Buyers who want a larger screen can also purchase a 17.3-inch model (PH317-56) with an IPS panel (QHD 165 Hz or FHD 165 Hz / 144 Hz).

The 15.6-inch Predator Helios 300 (PH315-55) will be available in May and has a starting price of $1649.99

Acer Nitro 5

The Acer Nitro 5 has been a lineup that's always offered great value for money, as it bundled performance capable of running AAA titles without breaking the bank. This new refresh follows a similar path with models that can ship with processors from both stables, Intel's and AMD's.

You can purchase an Intel-based model and have up to an i7 in it and pair it with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070Ti. It also has two M.2 SSD Slots with support for PCIe Gen4 and 32GB of DDR4 3200 MHz RAM. The 15.6-inch display on this unit will have QHD resolution and be capable of refreshing at 165Hz.

The AMD Ryzen version of this laptop can also be paired with a GeForce RTXX 3070Ti and features support for faster RAM in the form of DDR5 4800 MHz sticks. You can also choose to have an FHD-144Hz or QHD- 165Hz panel, in case you want to save costs. Storage-wise, the AMD processor-powered Nitro 5 does feature a small downgrade as it features two M.2 PCIe SSD slots, one Gen 4 and another Gen 3.

Note: Interested customers can also opt for 17.3-inch models of both AMD or Intel devices.