Acer to introduce new brand, new products in April
It is a real trend for companies to introduce new brands which they can then associate with a particular family of specific products. Acer, according to a recent report, is holding a special event in April. That event will likely be the opportunity for Acer to not only announce a new brand, but also some new products as part of the new brand.
Acer already has a brand for gaming PC hardware, called Predator. However, according to reports, Acer is going to introduce a new one which, analysts claim, will likely consist of gaming accessories products. Company chairman and CEO Jason Chen has confirmed, in a meeting with supply chain makers, the event and that it will introduce a new brand and products.
“Chen stressed that the planned launch of new products and new brand will help curtail the adverse impacts of the unfavorable environments“, DigiTimes reports.
