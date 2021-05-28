Chromebooks are here to stay, and with the massive uptick in their shipment – especially during the pandemic fueled by remote work and online education – they are only going to gain more market share. Acer is among the brands that have been launching Chrome OS machines across all price brackets, and the latest from the company is the Chromebook 317 – touted to be the world’s first 17.3-inch Chromebook.

A lot of optional upgrades - webcam, backlit keyboard, and touchscreen panel

The latest Acer offering features a huge 17.3-inch FHD display, but interestingly, the webcam is an optional upgrade. And just like the front-facing camera, a touch-screen panel is also an optional upgrade. The bezels are not too thick, and there is also an anti-glare coating on top. Unsurprisingly, you get a full-sized keyboard with a dedicated numpad, and again, there is also an optional backlit keyboard upgrade on the table.

Acer says that the Chromebook 317 is powered by the latest-gen Intel Celeron processors, but hasn’t specified the SKU in its announcement post. The company touts a battery life of 10 hours for its latest offering, but the mileage will differ based on the usage scenario. The connectivity aspect is handled by a pair of USB Type-C Gen 3.2 ports, a pair of USB Type-A ports, a 3.5mm audio combo jack, and Wi-Fi 6.

The Acer Chromebook 317 (CB317-1H) will go on sale in the US next month starting at $379.99, while buyers in the EMEA region will have to shell out €399 for the machine. There appears to be only a single color option on the table.

In addition to it, Acer has also launched the Chromebook Spin 713, which is said to be the world’s first Intel Evo-certified Chrome OS machine. What this means is you can expect perks such as system wake from sleep in less than a second, 9 or more hours of battery life, fast charging support, gigabit-class Wi-Fi 6, and Thunderbolt 4 port.

Featuring a military-grade build, the Chromebook Spin 713 comes equipped with a 13.5-inch QHD display and can be configured with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. It starts at $699.99 and will be up for grabs in June, alongside a model targeted at enterprise customers.