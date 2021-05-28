acer chromebook 317

Chromebooks are here to stay, and with the massive uptick in their shipment – especially during the pandemic fueled by remote work and online education – they are only going to gain more market share. Acer is among the brands that have been launching Chrome OS machines across all price brackets, and the latest from the company is the Chromebook 317 – touted to be the world’s first 17.3-inch Chromebook.

A lot of optional upgrades - webcam, backlit keyboard, and touchscreen panel

The latest Acer offering features a huge 17.3-inch FHD display, but interestingly, the webcam is an optional upgrade. And just like the front-facing camera, a touch-screen panel is also an optional upgrade. The bezels are not too thick, and there is also an anti-glare coating on top. Unsurprisingly, you get a full-sized keyboard with a dedicated numpad, and again, there is also an optional backlit keyboard upgrade on the table.

acer chromebook 317

Acer says that the Chromebook 317 is powered by the latest-gen Intel Celeron processors, but hasn’t specified the SKU in its announcement post. The company touts a battery life of 10 hours for its latest offering, but the mileage will differ based on the usage scenario. The connectivity aspect is handled by a pair of USB Type-C Gen 3.2 ports, a pair of USB Type-A ports, a 3.5mm audio combo jack, and Wi-Fi 6.

The Acer Chromebook 317 (CB317-1H) will go on sale in the US next month starting at $379.99, while buyers in the EMEA region will have to shell out €399 for the machine. There appears to be only a single color option on the table.

In addition to it, Acer has also launched the Chromebook Spin 713, which is said to be the world’s first Intel Evo-certified Chrome OS machine. What this means is you can expect perks such as system wake from sleep in less than a second, 9 or more hours of battery life, fast charging support, gigabit-class Wi-Fi 6, and Thunderbolt 4 port.

acer chromebook spin 713
Chromebook Spin 713

Featuring a military-grade build, the Chromebook Spin 713 comes equipped with a 13.5-inch QHD display and can be configured with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. It starts at $699.99 and will be up for grabs in June, alongside a model targeted at enterprise customers.




I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.

You May Also Like
Apple’s latest M1 iMac is getting its first discount, Chromebooks and more are also on sale
Today’s best deals come from Amazon and Woot, where you can find the latest M1 iMac, a couple of laptops, and several accessories on sale
Apple Watch SE screenshot from video presentation Time Flies event
Apple Watch SE, Chromebooks and other accessories are on sale
We keep getting great deals from Amazon.com, where we find the latest Apple Watch SE, Chromebooks from HP, Samsung, and more devices on sale
samsung galaxy book pro silver
The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, Apple’s Mac mini and more are on sale today
Today’s best deals come from Amazon, Samsung, and eBay, where you will find the Galaxy Pro, Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2, and more on sale