Acer Chromebook Spin

Acer has launched two new Chromebooks, namely Chromebook Spin 713 and Spin 311. The Chromebook 713 features an aluminum chassis. It has a reinforced design delivering military-grade durability. It comes with a 13.5-inch VertiView 2K IPS display with a resolution of 2256 x 1504 pixels.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713

The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is powered by up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10610U CPU, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It is part of Intel’s Project Athena innovation program. Further, both the display and the touchpad are covered by an Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass.

It features WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and stereo speakers. The Acer Chromebook sports 2 x USB 3.1 Type-C ports, both supporting USB 3.2 Gen 1 (up to 5 Gbps), 1 x DisplayPort over USB-C, and 1 x USB charging (5V 3A). It also includes a 1 x HDMI port, 1 x USB 3.0 and 1 x MicroSD card reader. It runs Chrome OS and the company claims it can deliver a 10-hour battery life on a single charge. Further, its price starts at US$ 629.99 and will be available in North America starting in July 2020.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311

As for the Acer Chromebook Spin 311, it features an 11.6-inch display and is powered by the Mediatek MT8183 processor. It is aimed at schoolwork and everyday projects. It comes with support for Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, and the built-in battery promises up to 15 hours of battery life. The Chromebook Spin 311 is priced starting at US$ 259.99. It will be made available in North America in July 2020.

