Acer has launched a new convertible chromebook that is also its first to come equipped with AMD’s new Ryzen 4000 C-series processors. The latest Acer offering goes by the name Chromebook Spin 514. The 2-in-1 Chrome OS machine from Acer has a 360-degree hinge that allows it to be used in laptop, tablet, or tent mode. Acer is also introducing a version called Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 for business customers with added software capabilities.
The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 comes equipped with the AMD Ryzen 7 3700 processor, but a lower-end model powered by the Ryzen 5 3500C processor will also be on the table. Both the quad-core AMD processors are based on the 12nm process. However, the Ryzen 7 3700C is clocked higher at 2.3GHz and its Radeon Vega mobile GPU has 10 cores, while the Ryzen 5 3500C ticks at 2.1GHz and comes with an 8-core graphics engine.
The AMD silicon inside the Acer Chromebook 514 is paired with 16 gigs of DDR4 RAM and up to 256GB of PCIe NVMe SSD. There are two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an HDMI port, and a microSD card slot as well. Acer claims that its AMD Ryzen-powered chromebook can last up to 10 hours on a single charge. Audio output on the device is handled by dual integrated stereo speakers.
It comes equipped with a 14-inch FullHD touchscreen display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection and a 78% screen-to-body ratio. Another area where the Chromebook Spin 514 shines is the build quality. The chassis of Acer’s latest offering is made out of anodized sandblasted aluminum and offers military-grade (MIL-STD 810H) durability. Acer claims that its new chromebook can withstand accidental drops from a height of up to 4 feet and a downward force of up to 60 kg.
The Acer Chromebook will hit the shelves starting February in North America with a price tag of $479.99 for its base model, while those in the EMEA region will have to shell out €529 for it. On the other hand, the Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 will go on sale a month later starting at $749.99 in North America, while the EMEA market will get it for €799 a pop. As for the color options, buyers can choose between Pure Silver, Steel Gray and Mist Green trims.