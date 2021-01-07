Acer has launched a new convertible chromebook that is also its first to come equipped with AMD’s new Ryzen 4000 C-series processors. The latest Acer offering goes by the name Chromebook Spin 514. The 2-in-1 Chrome OS machine from Acer has a 360-degree hinge that allows it to be used in laptop, tablet, or tent mode. Acer is also introducing a version called Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 for business customers with added software capabilities.

Up to Ryzen 7 3700C CPU, 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD

The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 comes equipped with the AMD Ryzen 7 3700 processor, but a lower-end model powered by the Ryzen 5 3500C processor will also be on the table. Both the quad-core AMD processors are based on the 12nm process. However, the Ryzen 7 3700C is clocked higher at 2.3GHz and its Radeon Vega mobile GPU has 10 cores, while the Ryzen 5 3500C ticks at 2.1GHz and comes with an 8-core graphics engine.

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (Image: Acer)

The AMD silicon inside the Acer Chromebook 514 is paired with 16 gigs of DDR4 RAM and up to 256GB of PCIe NVMe SSD. There are two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an HDMI port, and a microSD card slot as well. Acer claims that its AMD Ryzen-powered chromebook can last up to 10 hours on a single charge. Audio output on the device is handled by dual integrated stereo speakers.

Starts at $479.99 and will go on sale next month

It comes equipped with a 14-inch FullHD touchscreen display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection and a 78% screen-to-body ratio. Another area where the Chromebook Spin 514 shines is the build quality. The chassis of Acer’s latest offering is made out of anodized sandblasted aluminum and offers military-grade (MIL-STD 810H) durability. Acer claims that its new chromebook can withstand accidental drops from a height of up to 4 feet and a downward force of up to 60 kg.

The Acer Chromebook will hit the shelves starting February in North America with a price tag of $479.99 for its base model, while those in the EMEA region will have to shell out €529 for it. On the other hand, the Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 will go on sale a month later starting at $749.99 in North America, while the EMEA market will get it for €799 a pop. As for the color options, buyers can choose between Pure Silver, Steel Gray and Mist Green trims.