Acer announces new Desktops, Monitors and AIOs

With the launch of the new processors from Intel and AMD at CES 2022, it was only going to be a short while before PC manufacturers would soon follow with upgrades to their hardware. In this article, we take a look at new desktops and monitors coming out of Acer's factories to ensure you're able to tackle any game or task.

Predator Orion 5000

The Predator Orion 5000 is a full-sized gaming desktop that combines the Alder Lake processors from Intel -- up to the 12th Gen i7 -- with Nvidia's GeForce 3080 GPU to give users a hand at high fps gameplay that continues to look great even in the most demanding scenarios.

The motherboard on this tower uses the Intel H670 chipset, a spin-off of the Z690 chipset. This system also has 64GB of 4000 MHz DDR5 RAM and can be configured with up to 2TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSDs. And for keeping its components cool, Acer implements its Predator FrostBlade fans which optimize airflow via their static pressure design.

The casing has a dark obsidian colorway and uses darkened glass and metal mesh for some portions, while a transparent side panel makes sure the RGB on the inside isn't hidden away. The OEM also mentions that it is EMI-compliant to avoid electromagnetic interference.

The chassis also implements a tool-less design that allows users to access the computer's internals and upgrade its components.

Lastly, for those who want to keep latency to a minimum, the desktop uses Killer's E3100G 2.5G Ethernet Controller and Intel WiFi 6E, and to ensure that it's convenient to attach accessories, the tower features three Type-A ports, one Type-C, and audio jacks on the front.

The Predator Orion 5000 will be available in February with a starting price of $2599.

Predator Orion 3000

Now, if the Predator Orion 5000 is not for you and you're looking for a smaller PC with just enough power, the Predator Orion 3000 is a mid-tower gaming PC refreshed with Intel's 12th Gen processors.

The Orion 3000 ships with the latest 12th Gen processors (configurable up to a 12th Gen i7) on a motherboard with the Intel B660 Chipset combined with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. The PC can also be set up to utilize up to 64GB of 3200MHz DDR4 memory and has support for up to 2TB of PCIe NVMe SSD-based storage, but if this isn't enough, there is 6TB of SATA3 HDD that you can fall back on.

In terms of looks, the Orion 3000 shares a degree of similarity with the Orion 5000 though swapping some materials for cheaper alternatives; the transparent side panel also becomes an optional feature. For cooling the Orion 3000, Acer uses three 92x92mm fans whose hubs have built-in RGB LEDs.

And for connectivity, Acer has packaged an Intel Killer E2600 Ethernet controller and an Intel WiFi 6E AX211 module.

The Predator Orion 3000 will be available in North America in February with a starting price of $1999.

Predator X32 Series Gaming Monitors

For those with systems ready to go, Acer also unveiled several monitors. First of which are part of the Predator X32 Series, which includes the standard X32 and the X32 FP.

Both X32 and X32 FP are 32-inch UHD (3,840x2,160) monitors with refresh rates of 160Hz and 165Hz, respectively. They also use IPS panels with 576 local dimming zones made possible due to the mini LED array. The displays are also VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certified.

All of this means that these units will deliver some of the most stunning visuals while you game. The 99% coverage of the AdobeRGB gamut and Delta E The Predator X32 will be available for purchase in Q3 2022 for $1999, while the X32 FP can be bought earlier, in Q2 2022, for $1799.

Predator CG48 Gaming Monitor

Next up from Acer is the Predator CG48 gaming monitor, which measures 48-inches, and is big enough to even consider as a TV replacement. This 4K panel can achieve refresh rates of 138Hz and features several connectivity options via its HDMI 2.1 port, DisplayPort 1.4, four USB A 3.2 ports, and a USB-C port. And the support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro ensures your visuals remain smooth and have reduced tearing or stuttering.

The OLED panel on the Predator CG48 has a 135000:1 contrast ratio, support for HDR10, and 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

The Predator CG48 gaming monitor will be available in North America from Q3 2022 and shall have a starting price of $2499.

Acer Aspire C27 and C24

For those consumers who work from home and don't require systems decked with the most powerful hardware, Acer has new refreshed AIO models, the Aspire C27 and Aspire C24.

The Aspire C27, as indicative of its name, features a 27-inch display, whereas the C24 has a smaller 24-inch unit. Both PCs are configurable with processors up to Intel's 12th Core i7 processor and Nvidia MX550 GPU. Acer will also allow users to configure these systems with 64GB of DDR4 RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 2TB HDD. For connectivity, users will have access to a WiFi 6E chip, Bluetooth 5.2, and Thunderbolt 4 capable ports.

The Aspire C27 also emphasizes the importance of video quality for conferences and thus packages a 5MP webcam with stereo microphones.