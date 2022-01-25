Acer announces 4 new Chromebooks for Education featuring military-grade durability

Acer today announced four new Chromebooks with an array of durability and eco-friendly features, including military-grade durability (MIL-STD 810H) rating. The new laptops are mostly aimed at students and the education field, offering cheap and durable machines for the education environment.

Aces also recently announced three new Chromebooks at CES 2022, and a ‘National Geographic Edition’, aimed at standard users, not primarily educational institutions and students.

Acer Chromebook 512

The new Acer Chromebook 512 (C852) has a 12-inch HD+ display with a 3:2 aspect ratio. It has two built-in microphones and a web camera. The camera also has a blue glass IR-cut filter to help minimize the impact of background light flares, which should help students study remotely and communicate with friends and teachers.

The laptop has a rugged and drop-resistant chassis and a 180-degree fold-flat hinge. It’s powered by a dual-core Intel N4500, quad-core N5100, or the Pentium N6000. The memory is configurable up to 8GB, and it has 64GB of base storage. There are two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and a MicroSD card slot. It comes with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1. The Acer Chromebook 512 will be available at $349.99 in North America later this month.

Acer Chromebook 511

The Acer Chromebook 511 is slightly smaller than the 512, and it has an 11.6-inch IPS HD panel. You get the same ports; two USB-A, two USB-C ports, and a MicroSD slot for expanding storage. The display has the same glare-free technology, and the hinge also features similar specifications. The device will have an Intel N4500, or N5100 chip inside, as well as 4/8GB of memory and up to 64GB of storage. The company promises up-to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge, and it will be available in February from $349.99.

Acer Chromebook 314

The Chromebook 314 (C934/C934T) has a 14-inch IPS FHD display with thin 8.1mm side bezels. The panel also has an anti-glare coating, and it can support multi-touch. Like its other siblings, it comes with the same camera technology and supports DTS Audio and two built-in microphones.

Power-wise, it can be configured up to an Intel Pentium Silver N6000, 8GB of memory, and 128GB of eMMC storage. There are two USB-A, two USB-C, a MicroSD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Acer Chromebook 314 will launch in the second half of 2022, and it will start at $429.99.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311

The 311 is designed for K-12 students, and it has a durable chassis and an 11.6-inch HD display with Gorilla Glass. It also has a 360-degree hinge. A MediaTek MT8183 processor powers it, and Acer claims it has a battery life of up to 15 hours on a single charge. It has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, as well as a single USB-C port, and a single USB-A port. Sadly, there’s no MicroSD card slot, and the memory also cannot be upgraded, which is stuck at 4GB. The Chromebook Spin 311 will be released in March, and it will start at $399.99.